Sapphire Foods IPO: Share allotment today. How to check application status

Sapphire Foods IPO allotment is likely to take place today. Therefore, those who have applied for the public issue worth 2,073.25 crore are advised to keep an eye on finalisation of share allotment process of the international QSR chain company. Once the share allotment is announced, bidders would be able to check Sapphire Foods IPO allotment online. They can check their IPO application status by logging in at the BSE website — bseindia.com or at the website of official registrar of the public issue. The official registrar of the IPO is Link Intime India Private Ltd and its official website is linkintime.co.in.

Sapphire Foods IPO allotment links

As mentioned above, bidders can check their IPO application status by logging in at the BSE website or at the Link Intime website. However, for convenience, they can login at the direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx or at direct Link Intime link — linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html and check share allotment status online.

How to check Sapphire Foods IPO status at Link Intime

Those Sapphire Foods IPO bidders who want to check their application status online by logging in at Link Intime's website can login at direct link — linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html and follow the below-mentioned step by step guide:

1] Login at direct Link Intime's web link — linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html;

2] Select Sapphire Foods IPO;

3] Enter your PAN card details; and

4] Click at 'Search' option.

Your Sapphire Foods IPO application status will become available on the computer monitor or on your Smartphone screen.

How to check Sapphire Foods IPO allotment status at BSE

To check Sapphire Foods IPO allotment status at BSE website, one can login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx and follow the below-mentioned step by step guide:

1] Login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx;

2] Select Sapphire Foods IPO;

3] Enter your application number;

4] Enter PAN details;

5] Click at 'I'm not a robot'; and

6] Click at 'Submit' button.

Your Sapphire Foods IPO allotment status will become available on your computer monitor or on your Smartphone screen.

