Sapphire Foods IPO: Share allotment today. How to check application status

Sapphire Foods IPO allotment date: Bidders can check their application status by logging in at the BSE website — bseindia.com or at the website of official registrar of the public issue
Sapphire Foods IPO allotment is likely to take place today. Therefore, those who have applied for the public issue worth 2,073.25 crore are advised to keep an eye on finalisation of share allotment process of the international QSR chain company. Once the share allotment is announced, bidders would be able to check Sapphire Foods IPO allotment online. They can check their IPO application status by logging in at the BSE website — bseindia.com or at the website of official registrar of the public issue. The official registrar of the IPO is Link Intime India Private Ltd and its official website is linkintime.co.in.
How to check Sapphire Foods IPO status at Link Intime
Those Sapphire Foods IPO bidders who want to check their application status online by logging in at Link Intime's website can login at direct link — linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html and follow the below-mentioned step by step guide:
1] Login at direct Link Intime's web link — linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html;