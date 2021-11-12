Sapphire Foods IPO (Initial Public Offering) got subscribed 662 per cent in 3-day subscription from 9th to 11th November 2021. The public issue worth ₹2,073.25 crore got subscribed 8.70 times in the retail category, 7.50 times in the QIB category, and 3.46 times in the NII category. As bidders are eagerly waiting for the share allotment date i.e. 16th November 2021, grey market has started giving signals about the public issue. As per the market observers, shares of Sapphire Foods are trading at a premium of ₹55 in the grey market today.

Sapphire Foods IPO GMP

According to market observers, Sapphire Foods IPO GMP (grey market premium) today is ₹55. They said that Sapphire Foods IPO GMP was at same ₹55 after the market close on Thursday. On yesterday morning, Sapphire Foods IPO grey market price was ₹80 that went down to ₹55 in evening. So, grey market has remained steady in regard to Sapphire Foods IPO in last one day. Observers went on to add that recently market sentiment has remained sideways with weak bias that has led to dip in the Sapphire Foods IPO GMP from around ₹130 to ₹55 in last one week.

What this GMP mean?

On what this GMP reflects market observers said that GMP of a public issue simply means listing gain expected in the grey market. Thus, Sapphire Foods IPO GMP today at ₹55 signals that grey market is expecting this public issue to list at around ₹1235 ( ₹1180 + ₹55), which is around 5 per cent higher from its price band of ₹1120 to ₹1180 per equity share.

However, stock market experts are of the opinion that grey market premium is an unofficial data and one should not rely much on it. They suggested bidders and investors to look at the financials of the company as it reflects concrete information in regard to the financial condition of the company.

On what fundamentals suggests in regard to the Sapphire Foods; Saurabh Joshi, Research Analyst at Marwadi Shares and Finance Limited said, "Considering the TTM (June 2021) adjusted EBITDA of ₹1,823.74 on post issue basis, the company is going to list at a EV/EBITDA of 41.38 with a market cap of ₹74,980 mn while its peers namely Westlife Development is trading at a EV/EBITDA of 73.55. Sapphire Foods is a leading QSR brand with a substantial market presence and has a scalable new restaurant economic model for expansion. Also, it is available at reasonable valuation as compared to its peers."

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.