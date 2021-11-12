Sapphire Foods IPO: What GMP (grey market premium) signals about public issue

According to market observers, Sapphire Foods IPO GMP (grey market premium) today is ₹55. They said that Sapphire Foods IPO GMP was at same ₹55 after the market close on Thursday. On yesterday morning, Sapphire Foods IPO grey market price was ₹80 that went down to ₹55 in evening. So, grey market has remained steady in regard to Sapphire Foods IPO in last one day. Observers went on to add that recently market sentiment has remained sideways with weak bias that has led to dip in the Sapphire Foods IPO GMP from around ₹130 to ₹55 in last one week.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}