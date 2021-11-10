Sapphire Foods IPO: What GMP signals on second day of subscription

According to market observers, Sapphire Foods IPO grey market premium (GMP) today is ₹90, which is ₹30 lower from its yesterday's GMP of ₹120. They went on to add that for last one week, Sapphire Foods IPO GMP has remained above ₹100 making its high of ₹130. However, after the tepid response by bidders, grey market seems to have gone down flat in regard to this public issue. However, they expected some improvement in the Sapphire Foods IPO grey market price as bidding is expected to pick up momentum from the second half of second day of subscription opening date.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}