SAR Televenture FPO allotment in focus today; share price, latest GMP, 6 steps to check status

  • SAR Televenture FPO share allotment to be finalised today. Subscription status: 7.49 times overall, non-inst. buyers 8.34 times, inst. buyers 8.31 times, retail investors 6.52 times. Refund process starts July 26 for non-allottees. Listing on July 29.

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Published25 Jul 2024, 12:13 PM IST
SAR Televenture FPO allotment date: SAR Televenture FPO share allotment will be finalised today (Thursday, July 25).
SAR Televenture FPO allotment date: SAR Televenture FPO share allotment will be finalised today (Thursday, July 25). (https://sarteleventure.com/)

SAR Televenture FPO allotment date: SAR Televenture FPO share allotment will be finalised today (Thursday, July 25). The investors who applied for the issue can check SAR Televenture FPO allotment status today in its registrar portal, which is Link Intime India Private Ltd. SAR Televenture FPO opened for subscription on Monday, July 22 and closed on Wednesday, July 24. The SAR Televenture FPO subscription status on the last day was 7.49 times, with non-institutional buyers subscribing 8.34 times the part allotted for them. They were followed by qualified institutions buyers who subscribed to the issue 8.31 times, and retail investors 6.52 times, as per chittorgarh.com.

On Thursday's session, SAR Televenture share price was down about 0.3% trading at 239.80 apiece on the NSE.

Also Read | SAR Televenture FPO booked 7.49x on third bidding day led by retail investors

Through an FPO and rights sale, SAR Televenture hopes to raise 450 crore. A 150 crore FPO and a rights issueof up to 300 crore in shares are part of it.

A shareholder can use the basis of allotment to determine if and how many shares they have been assigned. How many shares are allotted is also displayed in the IPO allocation status. The corporation is going to begin the process of refunding applicants who did not get shares. It will credit their demat accounts with the shares that are assigned to them.

The initiation of the refund process will commence on Friday, July 26, for individuals not given shares. Those allotted will receive their shares in their demat accounts on Friday.

SAR Televenture FPO listing date is scheduled for Monday, July 29.

If you have applied for the SAR Televenture FPO, you can do a SAR Televenture FPO allotment status check on the website of the IPO registrar, which is Link Intime India Private Ltd.

Also Read | SAR Televenture FPO: Price band set at ₹200-210 per share; check key dates

How to check SAR Televenture FPO allotment status on Registrar site

Step 1

Visit the FPO registrar's website, Link Intime India Private Ltd. - https://linkintime.co.in/public-issues.html

Step 2

Choose the FPO from the Dropbox; the name will appear just when the allocation is complete.

Step 3

Choose the PAN, the Demat Account, or the Application No. to view the status.

Step 4

Decide on the application type, then pick between non-ASBA and ASBA.

Step 5

Include the information for the mode that you chose in Step 2.

Step 6

Click submit after the captcha has been completed.

Also Read | SAR Televenture shares list at 90% premium at ₹105 on NSE SME

SAR Televenture FPO GMP today

SAR Televenture FPO GMP today is +5. This indicates SAR Televenture share price were trading at a premium of 5 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, SAR Televenture FPO expected listing price was indicated at 215 apiece, which is 2.38% higher than the IPO price of 210.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

 

Also Read | Sanstar IPO allotment finalised; here’s how to check status

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

 

 

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:25 Jul 2024, 12:13 PM IST
HomeMarketsIPOSAR Televenture FPO allotment in focus today; share price, latest GMP, 6 steps to check status

Most Active Stocks

Bharat Electronics

300.80
01:01 PM | 25 JUL 2024
0.65 (0.22%)

Bharat Petroleum Corporation

324.25
01:01 PM | 25 JUL 2024
9.25 (2.94%)

Indian Oil Corporation

174.80
01:01 PM | 25 JUL 2024
6.05 (3.59%)

Zee Entertainment Enterprises

141.40
01:01 PM | 25 JUL 2024
4.65 (3.4%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Oil India

586.55
12:52 PM | 25 JUL 2024
43.6 (8.03%)

Godfrey Phillips India

4,497.05
12:53 PM | 25 JUL 2024
315.55 (7.55%)

Jyothy Labs

541.35
12:52 PM | 25 JUL 2024
33.4 (6.58%)

CG Power & Industrial Solutions

737.95
12:52 PM | 25 JUL 2024
41.65 (5.98%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    71,295.00-117.00
    Chennai
    70,534.00-182.00
    Delhi
    70,672.00-44.00
    Kolkata
    70,672.00-44.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L-0.03
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue