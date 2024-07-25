SAR Televenture FPO allotment date: SAR Televenture FPO share allotment will be finalised today (Thursday, July 25). The investors who applied for the issue can check SAR Televenture FPO allotment status today in its registrar portal, which is Link Intime India Private Ltd. SAR Televenture FPO opened for subscription on Monday, July 22 and closed on Wednesday, July 24. The SAR Televenture FPO subscription status on the last day was 7.49 times, with non-institutional buyers subscribing 8.34 times the part allotted for them. They were followed by qualified institutions buyers who subscribed to the issue 8.31 times, and retail investors 6.52 times, as per chittorgarh.com. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On Thursday's session, SAR Televenture share price was down about 0.3% trading at ₹239.80 apiece on the NSE.

Through an FPO and rights sale, SAR Televenture hopes to raise ₹450 crore. A ₹150 crore FPO and a rights issueof up to ₹300 crore in shares are part of it.

A shareholder can use the basis of allotment to determine if and how many shares they have been assigned. How many shares are allotted is also displayed in the IPO allocation status. The corporation is going to begin the process of refunding applicants who did not get shares. It will credit their demat accounts with the shares that are assigned to them.

The initiation of the refund process will commence on Friday, July 26, for individuals not given shares. Those allotted will receive their shares in their demat accounts on Friday.

SAR Televenture FPO listing date is scheduled for Monday, July 29.

If you have applied for the SAR Televenture FPO, you can do a SAR Televenture FPO allotment status check on the website of the IPO registrar, which is Link Intime India Private Ltd.

How to check SAR Televenture FPO allotment status on Registrar site Step 1 Visit the FPO registrar's website, Link Intime India Private Ltd. - https://linkintime.co.in/public-issues.html

Step 2 Choose the FPO from the Dropbox; the name will appear just when the allocation is complete.

Step 3 Choose the PAN, the Demat Account, or the Application No. to view the status.

Step 4 Decide on the application type, then pick between non-ASBA and ASBA.

Step 5 Include the information for the mode that you chose in Step 2.

Step 6 Click submit after the captcha has been completed.

SAR Televenture FPO GMP today SAR Televenture FPO GMP today is +5. This indicates SAR Televenture share price were trading at a premium of ₹5 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, SAR Televenture FPO expected listing price was indicated at ₹215 apiece, which is 2.38% higher than the IPO price of ₹210.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

