SAR Televenture IPO allotment finalised: Here's how to check status
Investors can check their allotment status on the issue's registrar Skyline Financial Services' website. Since this is an NSE SME IPO, there is no method to check on the exchange website. BSE only offers allotment status in the case of mainboard IPOs and for BSE SME IPOs.
The allotment for the initial public offer (IPO) of SAR Televenture is being finalised today, November 7. Investors can check their allotment status on the issue's registrar Skyline Financial Services' website. Since this is an NSE SME IPO, there is no method to check on the exchange website. BSE only offers allotment status in the case of mainboard IPOs and for BSE SME IPOs.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started