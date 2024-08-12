Saraswati Saree Depot IPO: 10 key risks investors should know before subscribing to the issue

Saraswati Saree Depot IPO,which began today, August 12, will run through August 14. The retail section portion was fully booked in the first hour itself, followed by qualified institutional investors and non-institutional investors. The issue was completely booked before noon on the first day of bidding.
Along with an Offer for Sale (OFS) of 35 lakh equity shares by the promoter group, the IPO consists of a new issue of up to 65 lakh equity shares. An IPO amount of ₹160 crore is set at the high end of the pricing band. The business plans to use the net proceeds of the new offering to pay for general corporate objectives and working capital requirements.
Saraswati Saree Depot IPO has reserved not more than 50% of the shares in the public issue for QIB, not less than 15% for NII, and not less than 35% of the offer is reserved for retail investors.
The Kolhapur-based firm was founded in 1966 and first focused on the saree industry. Today, it also sells various women's clothing items in bulk, including kurtis, dress materials, blouse pieces, lehengas, and bottoms.
The firm has established connections in major cities such as Surat, Varanasi, Mau, Madurai, Dharmavaram, Kolkata, and Bengaluru by sourcing sarees from various producers around India.
As per the red herring prospectus (RHP), the company's listed peers are Go Fashion (India) Ltd (with a P/E of 71.80 times), and Sai Silks (Kalamandir) Ltd (with a P/E of 21.34 times).
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decision.
