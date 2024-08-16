Saraswati Saree Depot IPO allotment in focus today; Latest GMP, 4 steps to check status

Saraswati Saree Depot IPO allotment date today: Saraswati Saree Depot IPO share allotment will be finalised today (Friday, August 16). The investors who applied for the issue can check the Saraswati Saree IPO allotment status on the registrar's portal, which is Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd. Saraswati Saree Depot IPO subscription status on the third day of bidding was 107.52 times, as per BSE data. The Kolhapur-based company, which operates in the wholesale women's apparel business, commenced its initial public offering subscription period on Monday, August 12, and concluded it on Wednesday, August 14.

Investors can verify the allocation basis to ascertain if they have been granted any shares. The IPO allocation status will indicate the quantity of shares allotted. If applicants have not been allocated any shares, the refund process will be initiated, and the allocated shares will be credited to their demat accounts.

Shares will be credited to the demat accounts of recipients on Monday, August 19. Additionally, the refund process will commence on the same day.

The listing date for the Saraswati Saree Depot IPO is scheduled for Tuesday, August 20 on both BSE and NSE.

How to check Saraswati Saree Depot IPO allotment status on registrar's website? Have you submitted an application for the Saraswati Saree IPO? Ensure to promptly check the allotment status of the Saraswati Saree IPO on the IPO registrar's website, Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd - https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/ipo_status.html

Step 1 Please visit the following link https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/ipo_status.html to input your login details for the Saraswati Saree IPO allotment.

Step 2 One could choose the "Saraswati Saree Depot IPO" from the company list.

Step 3 Please select either "PAN Number, Beneficiary ID, or Application No./CAF No."

Step 4 Please tap "Search."

You can choose to view the Saraswati Saree Depot IPO either on your phone's screen or a computer monitor.

How to check Saraswati Saree IPO allotment status on BSE Step 1 Go to the allotment page on the official website of BSE at https://www.bseindia.com/static/investors/application_statuschecksystem.aspx

Step 2 Opt for 'Equity' in the 'Issue Type' section.

Step 3 From the drop-down menu, pick the IPO under 'Issue Name'.

Step 4 Enter your application number or PAN.

How to check Saraswati Saree Depot IPO allotment status on NSE Step 1 Go to the official website of NSE using the following link: https://www1.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp

Step 2 To register, click on the 'Click here to sign up' option and provide your PAN on the NSE website.

Step 3 Enter your username, password, and captcha code.

Step 4 After you are redirected to the next page, verify the status of your IPO allocation.

Saraswati Saree Depot IPO subscription status On the third day of bidding, the huge reaction from retail investors trailed behind the non-institutional investors, who continued to lead the subscription numbers. Saraswati Saree Depot IPO subscription status was 107.52 times, according to BSE data.

The initial share sale received bids for 1,07,52,43,050 shares against 1,00,00,800 shares on offer, as per BSE data.

The non-institutional investor segment received 358.65 subscriptions, while the retail investor category received 61.88 subscriptions. Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) received a quota that was 64.12 times subscription.

On Tuesday, the second day of subscriptions, Saraswati Saree Depot, a significant player in the wholesale saree market, got 16.34 times subscriptions to its initial public offering.

While the retail investor category saw 20.30 times subscriptions, the non-institutional investor part received 57.18 times subscriptions. QIBs received a quota that was 1.32 times subscription.

Despite the muted market circumstances on Monday, Saraswati Saree Depot Ltdhad a good launch with the retail and non-institutional investors part being completely subscribed. Saraswati Saree IPO subscription status was 4.37 times, on the first bidding day.

Saraswati Saree Depot IPO details.

Saraswati Saree Depot IPO GMP today Saraswati Saree IPO GMP today is +42. This indicates Saraswati Saree share price were trading at a premium of ₹42 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Based on the upper end of the IPO price range and the current premium in the grey market, Saraswati Saree's estimated listing price is predicted to be ₹202 per share, representing a 26.25% increase from the IPO price of ₹160.

After analysing the grey market activities over the past 9 sessions, it is apparent that the current GMP of ₹42 indicates a downward trend. The GMP has fluctuated between a low of ₹20 and a high of ₹80, as per insights from investorgain.com experts. 'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.'