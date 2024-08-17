Saraswati Saree Depot IPO allotment status out. What GMP signals as focus shifts on share listing date

Saraswati Saree Depot IPO: After the announcement of the allotment status of the initial public offering (IPO) of Saraswati Saree Depot Limited, the Indian primary market and share allottees are eagerly waiting for the announcement of Saraswati Saree Depot IPO listing date, which is most likely on 20th August 2024. After the Saraswati Saree Depot IPO allotment status announcement, applicants can check their application status online by logging in at BSE or the official registrar's website, Bigshare Services Private Limited. Meanwhile, after the announcement of share allocation, the grey market has gone highly bullish on the Saraswati Saree Depot IPO. According to stock market observers, Saraswati Saree Depot IPO GMP (grey market premium) today is ₹55, ₹14 higher than its Friday GMP of ₹41.

Saraswati Saree Depot IPO allotment status check As mentioned above, an applicant must not stay within pillar to post to check one's Saraswati Saree Depot IPO allotment status online. They can do this by logging in at the BSE website — bseindia.com or Bigshare Services website — bigshareonoline.com. However, for more convenience, they can log in at the direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx or the direct Bigshare link — https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/ipo_status.html and check Saraswati Saree Depot IPO allotment status online.

Saraswati Saree Depot IPO GMP According to market observers, Saraswati Saree Depot Limited shares are available at a premium of ₹55 in the grey market today. This is ₹14 higher than Friday's Saraswati Saree Depot IPO GMP of ₹41. They said Saraswati Saree Depot's IPO GMP today has risen due to the trend reversal on Dalal Street and the strong response from Indian primary market investors. They told the grey market signalled that share allottees might expect a listing gain of around 25 percent on their investment.

Infographic: Courtesy mintgenie

Saraswati Saree Depot IPO listing date In the wake of the 'T+3' listing rule, the public issue must be listed within three days of its subscription date. Saraswati Saree Depot's IPO subscription date was from the 12th to the 14th of August 2024, which means the public issue should be listed on the 19th of August 2024. However, the 15th of August is a national and stock market holiday, so allottees may expect Saraswati Saree Depot IPO listing date to be on the 20th of August 2024.