Saraswati Saree Depot IPO day 3: Should you apply or not? Check GMP, review, subscription status, more.

  • Saraswati Saree Depot's IPO received 16.34 times subscriptions on the second day, with retail and non-institutional investors showing strong interest. The IPO was fully subscribed on the first day despite market conditions.

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Published14 Aug 2024, 08:58 AM IST
Saraswati Saree Depot IPO is scheduled to open on Monday, August 12 and close on Wednesday, August 14.
Saraswati Saree Depot IPO is scheduled to open on Monday, August 12 and close on Wednesday, August 14.(Instagram)

Saraswati Saree Depot IPO subscription status: On Tuesday, the second day of subscriptions, Saraswati Saree Depot, a significant player in the wholesale saree market, got 16.34 times subscriptions to its initial public offering.

While the retail investor category saw 20.30 times subscriptions, the non-institutional investor part received 57.18 times subscriptions. Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) received a quota that was 1.32 times subscription.

Despite the muted market circumstances on Monday, Saraswati Saree Depot Ltdhad a good launch with the retail and non-institutional investors part being completely subscribed. Saraswati Saree IPO subscription status was 4.37 times, on the first bidding day.

The portion for retail investors attracted 5.39 times subscription while the quota for non-institutional investors (NII) got subscribed 12.62 times. The qualified institutional buyers (QIB) portion has been booked 1.19 times.

Also Read | Saraswati Saree IPO: 10 key risks investors should know before subscribing

Saraswati Saree Depot IPO has reserved not more than 50% of the shares in the public issue for QIB, not less than 15% for NII, and not less than 35% of the offer is reserved for retail investors.

The issue has set its price band in the range of 152 to 160 per equity share of the face value of 10 each. The offering, which ends on Wednesday, August 14, allows investors to place bids for up to 90 shares, or multiples of that number.

Established in 1966, the Kolhapur-based company first concentrated on the saree sector. These days, it also offers a wide range of women's clothes in bulk, such as bottoms, lehengas, kurtis, dress materials, and blouse pieces.

By procuring sarees from several makers around India, the company has developed relationships in important towns including Surat, Varanasi, Mau, Madurai, Dharmavaram, Kolkata, and Bengaluru.

Also Read | Saraswati Saree Depot IPO day 2: GMP jumps, review, other details. Apply or not?

Saraswati Saree Depot IPO Review

Marwadi Shares and Finance Ltd

The brokerage claims that the business would list at a P/E of 21.46x with a market size of 634 Cr, taking into account the FY24 EPS of 7.46 on a post issue basis. In comparison, its rivals, Go Fashion (India) Ltd and Sai Silks (Kalamandir) Limited, are trading at P/E of 70x and 23.9x, respectively.

Due to the company's varied product range and diversified supplier and customer base, the brokerage has granted a "Subscribe" grade to its initial public offering. In addition, it is reasonably priced when compared to its competitors.

Swastika Investmart Ltd

The brokerage claims that Saraswati Saree Depot, which has a wide range of suppliers and clients, is a leading force in the wholesale saree market. It has a competitive edge because to its large product selection, which includes over 300,000 SKUs, and its bulk buying capabilities. Even though the business has continued to be profitable, negative cash flow is still a problem.

The wholesale saree market is very seasonal, has thin margins, and is extremely competitive and fragmented. Saraswati Saree Depot's P/E valuation of 17.93x is appropriate in spite of these difficulties. We advise investors with a high tolerance for risk and a long investment horizon to consider this IPO, taking into account the competitive environment, industry trends, and cash flow problems.

 

Also Read | Saraswati Saree IPO booked 4.37x, retail, NII portion fully subscribed

Saraswati Saree Depot IPO details

The promoter group's offer for sale (OFS) of 35 lakh equity shares and a new issue of up to 65 lakh equity shares make up the IPO.

The IPO size is set at 160 crore at the upper end of the price range. The firm intends to cover working capital needs and other corporate objectives using the net proceeds from the new issuance. Bigshare Services is the issue registrar, while Unistone Capital is the book running lead manager for the offer.

The shareholders being sold by the promoters are Tejas, Amar, Shevakram, and Sujandas Dulhani, each of whom is offering 700,200 equity shares. 350,100 equity shares each are being sold by Tushar and Nikhil Dulhani.

Also Read | Saraswati Saree Depot IPO: Issue to open tomorrow; here are 10 things to know

Saraswati Saree Depot IPO GMP today

Saraswati Saree IPO GMP today is +80. This indicates Saraswati Saree share price were trading at a premium of 80 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Saraswati Saree share price was indicated at 240 apiece, which is 50% higher than the IPO price of 160.

Today's IPO GMP indicates higher and anticipates a solid listing based on the activity of the grey market over the past seven sessions. According to investorgain.com experts, the lowest GMP is 20 and the maximum GMP is 80.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.'

Saraswati Saree Depot IPO details
Also Read | Saraswati Saree Depot IPO: Price band set at ₹152-160 per share

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:14 Aug 2024, 08:58 AM IST
HomeMarketsIPOSaraswati Saree Depot IPO day 3: Should you apply or not? Check GMP, review, subscription status, more.

Most Active Stocks

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

335.50
03:59 PM | 13 AUG 2024
-5.8 (-1.7%)

Reliance Industries

2,926.90
03:57 PM | 13 AUG 2024
5.4 (0.18%)

Tata Power

408.30
03:56 PM | 13 AUG 2024
-9.85 (-2.36%)

Tata Steel

148.90
03:59 PM | 13 AUG 2024
-3.15 (-2.07%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Kaynes Technology India

4,698.20
03:55 PM | 13 AUG 2024
405.2 (9.44%)

Olectra Greentech

1,655.80
03:59 PM | 13 AUG 2024
112.5 (7.29%)

Blue Star

1,714.55
03:59 PM | 13 AUG 2024
96.2 (5.94%)

Triveni Engineering & Indus

413.00
03:50 PM | 13 AUG 2024
22.8 (5.84%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    72,196.000.00
    Chennai
    71,637.000.00
    Delhi
    71,218.000.00
    Kolkata
    71,987.000.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue