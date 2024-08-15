Saraswati Saree Depot IPO: Focus shifts to allotment date. Latest GMP, step-by-step guide to check status

Saraswati Saree Depot IPO allotment date today: Saraswati Saree Depot IPO share allotment will be finalised tomorrow (Friday, August 16). The investors who applied for the issue can check the Saraswati Saree IPO allotment status on the registrar's portal, which is Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd. Saraswati Saree Depot IPO subscription status on the third day of bidding was 107.52 times, as per BSE data. The subscription period for the Kolhapur-based company's, engaged in the wholesale business of women's apparel, initial public offering, opened on Monday, August 12, and ended on Wednesday, August 14.

Investors have the option to check the allocation basis to determine if they have received any shares. The IPO allocation status will also display the number of allotted shares. Applicants who did not receive shares will initiate the refund process, and the assigned shares will be deposited into their demat accounts.

Individuals who received shares will have their demat accounts credited on Monday, August 19. The refund procedure will also begin on Monday.

Saraswati Saree Depot IPO listing date is fixed for Tuesday, August 20 on BSE and NSE.

How to check Saraswati Saree Depot IPO allotment status on registrar's website? If you have applied for the Saraswati Saree IPO, you can do a Saraswati Saree IPO allotment status check immediately on the website of the IPO registrar, Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd - https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/ipo_status.html

Step 1 Access the Bigshare URL, https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/ipo_status.html, to enter your login information directly for the Saraswati Saree IPO allotment.

Step 2 Select "Saraswati Saree Depot IPO" from the list of companies.

Step 3 Choose "PAN Number, Beneficiary ID, or Application No./CAF No."

Step 4 Click on "Search."

You have the option to see the Saraswati Saree Depot IPO on the screen of your phone or a computer monitor.

How to check Saraswati Saree IPO allotment status on BSE Step 1 Go to the allotment page on the official website of BSE at https://www.bseindia.com/static/investors/application_statuschecksystem.aspx

Step 2 Opt for 'Equity' in the 'Issue Type' section.

Step 3 From the drop-down menu, pick the IPO under 'Issue Name'.

Step 4 Enter your application number or PAN.

How to check Saraswati Saree Depot IPO allotment status on NSE Step 1 Go to the official website of NSE using the following link: https://www1.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp

Step 2 To register, click on the 'Click here to sign up' option and provide your PAN on the NSE website.

Step 3 Enter your username, password, and captcha code.

Step 4 After you are redirected to the next page, verify the status of your IPO allocation.

Saraswati Saree Depot IPO subscription status On the third day of bidding, the huge reaction from retail investors trailed behind the non-institutional investors, who continued to lead the subscription numbers. Saraswati Saree Depot IPO subscription status was 107.52 times, according to BSE data.

The initial share sale received bids for 1,07,52,43,050 shares against 1,00,00,800 shares on offer, as per BSE data.

The non-institutional investor segment received 358.65 subscriptions, while the retail investor category received 61.88 subscriptions. Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) received a quota that was 64.12 times subscription.

On Tuesday, the second day of subscriptions, Saraswati Saree Depot, a significant player in the wholesale saree market, got 16.34 times subscriptions to its initial public offering.

While the retail investor category saw 20.30 times subscriptions, the non-institutional investor part received 57.18 times subscriptions. QIBs received a quota that was 1.32 times subscription.

Despite the muted market circumstances on Monday, Saraswati Saree Depot Ltdhad a good launch with the retail and non-institutional investors part being completely subscribed. Saraswati Saree IPO subscription status was 4.37 times, on the first bidding day.

Also Read | Saraswati Saree IPO: 10 key risks investors should know before subscribing

Saraswati Saree Depot IPO GMP today Saraswati Saree IPO GMP today is +55 . This indicates Saraswati Saree share price were trading at a premium of ₹55 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Based on the upper end of the IPO price range and the current premium in the grey market, Saraswati Saree's estimated listing price is predicted to be ₹215 per share, representing a 34.38% increase from the IPO price of ₹160.

Today's IPO GMP suggests a higher value, indicating a strong potential for listing based on the recent activity in the grey market. Experts at investorgain.com state that the lowest GMP is ₹20, while the highest is ₹80.'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.'

Saraswati Saree Depot IPO details