Saraswati Saree Depot IPO listing date today. GMP, experts see up to 30% listing gain for share allottees

  • Saraswati Saree Depot IPO listing date has been fixed on 20th August 2024, which means Saraswati Saree Depot shares will become available for trade from 10:00 AM during Tuesday dealings

Asit Manohar
Published20 Aug 2024, 07:18 AM IST
Saraswati Saree Depot IPO GMP today: According to market observers, the grey market is signalling that the Saraswati Saree Depot IPO listing price would be around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>208 per equity share.
Saraswati Saree Depot IPO GMP today: According to market observers, the grey market is signalling that the Saraswati Saree Depot IPO listing price would be around ₹208 per equity share.(Photo: Courtesy company’s facebook account)

Saraswati Saree Depot IPO: The listing date for the initial public offering (IPO) of Saraswati Saree Depot Limited has been fixed on 20th August 2024. This means Saraswati Saree Depot shares will become available for trade from 10:00 AM during Tuesday's dealings. As per the information on the BSE website, effective from Tuesday, August 20, 2024, the equity shares of Saraswati Saree Depot shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of 'T' group of securities.

According to stock market experts, Saraswati Saree Depot's IPO received a decent response from the primary market investors. They said that Saraswati Saree Depot shares might list at around 200 to 210 per equity share, delivering up to 30 per cent listing gain to the allottees. The grey market also signals decent gains for the allottees on the Saraswati Saree Depot IPO listing date. According to stock market observers, Saraswati Saree Depot GMP (grey market premium) today is 48.

Saraswati Saree Depot IPO listing price prediction

Speaking on Saraswati Saree Depot IPO listing, Akriti Mehrotra, Research Analyst at Stoxbox, said, “Saraswati Saree Depot Ltd. (SSDL) is set to make a decent market debut on Tuesday after receiving an overwhelming response during its subscription phase. The company is anticipated to list with a 20% to 25% premium. Saraswati Saree Depot Ltd. (SSDL) offers a unique investment opportunity with its well-established B2B saree wholesale business, which serves a large network of semi-wholesalers and retailers. The company's focus on sarees, complemented by a successful diversification into kurtis, dress materials, and men's suiting, has driven substantial growth in revenue and profitability.”

Asked about the expected Saraswati Saree Depot IPO listing price, Amit Goel, Co-Founder and Chief Global Strategist at Pace 360, said, “The company's mainline business is the wholesale (B2B) segment of sarees. In addition, it sells various items of women's clothing, including bottoms, lehengas, kurtis, dress materials, and blouse pieces. 90% of revenue comes from Saree sales alone, and the rest comes from other products like Kurti, dress material, other garments, and related products. The issue appears fully priced, based on the FY24 annualised earnings. We expect a listing at around 200 to 210 per share.”

Infographic: Courtesy mintgenie

Saraswati Saree Depot IPO GMP today

According to stock market observers, Saraswati Saree Depot Limited shares are available at a premium of 48 in today's grey market. This means the grey market expects that the Saraswati Saree Depot IPO listing price will be around 208 ( 160 + 48), which is around 30 per cent higher than the upper price band of the Saraswati Saree Depot IPO.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:20 Aug 2024, 07:18 AM IST
HomeMarketsIPOSaraswati Saree Depot IPO listing date today. GMP, experts see up to 30% listing gain for share allottees

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

153.95
03:59 PM | 19 AUG 2024
4.4 (2.94%)

Interglobe Aviation

4,232.45
03:43 PM | 19 AUG 2024
-45.2 (-1.06%)

Bharat Petroleum Corporation

343.55
03:58 PM | 19 AUG 2024
11 (3.31%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

335.10
03:59 PM | 19 AUG 2024
5.5 (1.67%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Firstsource Solutions

337.45
03:50 PM | 19 AUG 2024
29.65 (9.63%)

Poly Medicure

2,120.00
03:29 PM | 19 AUG 2024
167.55 (8.58%)

Angel Broking

2,343.60
03:48 PM | 19 AUG 2024
184.65 (8.55%)

Eclerx Services

2,694.50
03:47 PM | 19 AUG 2024
199.85 (8.01%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    71,804.000.00
    Chennai
    72,652.000.00
    Delhi
    72,016.000.00
    Kolkata
    72,722.000.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue