Saraswati Saree Depot IPO booked 89% so far, retail, NII portion fully subscribed; check GMP, subscription status

  • Saraswati Saree Depot IPO is off to a positive start with retail and non-institutional portions fully subscribed. At 11:39 IST, the IPO subscription status was 89%. The issue with a price band of 152-160, opened on August 12 and ends on August 14, allowing bids for up to 90 shares.

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Published12 Aug 2024, 11:01 AM IST
Saraswati Saree Depot IPO is scheduled to open on Monday, August 12 and close on Wednesday, August 14.
Saraswati Saree Depot IPO is scheduled to open on Monday, August 12 and close on Wednesday, August 14.

Saraswati Saree Depot IPO subscription status: The initial public offering of Saraswati Saree Depot Ltd is off to a positive start with the retail and non-institutional investors portion being fully subscribed amid subdued market conditions. At 11:39 IST, Saraswati Saree Depot IPO subscription status was 89%. 

The IPO received bids for 88,92,000 shares against 1,00,00,800 shares on offer, according to BSE.

The portion for retail investors attracted 1.75 times subscription while the quota for non-institutional investors (NII) got subscribed 1.84 times. The qualified institutional buyers (QIB) portion is yet to be booked. 

Saraswati Saree Depot IPO has reserved not more than 50% of the shares in the public issue for QIB, not less than 15% for NII, and not less than 35% of the offer is reserved for retail investors.

The initial share sale which has opened today (Monday, August 12), has set its price band in the range of 152 to 160 per equity share of the face value of 10 each. The offering, which ends on Wednesday, August 14, allows investors to place bids for up to 90 shares, or multiples of that number.

The company in an advertisement on financial express stated that the price to earnings ratio based on basic and diluted EPS for fiscal 2024 for the company at the floor price is 17.04 times at the cap price is 17.94 times as compared to the average industry peer group P/E ratio of 46.57 times. 

As per the red herring prospectus (RHP), the company's listed peers are Go Fashion (India) Ltd (with a P/E of 71.80 times), and Sai Silks (Kalamandir) Ltd (with a P/E of 21.34 times).

From March 31, 2024, to March 31, 2023, Saraswati Saree Depot Limited's profit after tax (PAT) climbed by 29% while revenue increased by 2%.

 

(more to come) 

First Published:12 Aug 2024, 11:01 AM IST
