Saroja Pharma Industries IPO: GMP, subscription status on day 1, other key details1 min read 31 Aug 2023, 07:55 PM IST
Saroja Pharma Industries IPO opens with a price band of ₹84 per share, plans to raise funds for expansion and debt repayment. IPO subscription at 79% on day 1.
Saroja Pharma Industries IPO opened for subscription today (Thursday, 31 August), and will close on Tuesday, 5 September. The company has set the IPO's price band at ₹84 per equity share and the share will be listed on the NSE SME exchange Wednesday, September 13.
