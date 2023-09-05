Saroja Pharma Industries IPO: GMP, subscription status on day 4, other key details1 min read 05 Sep 2023, 09:00 PM IST
Saroja Pharma IPO subscribed 8.88 times, with retail investors subscribing 14.83 times and non-institutional buyers 2.90 times.
Saroja Pharma Industries IPO opened for subscription on Thursday, 31 August, and closed today (Tuesday, 5 September). The company has set the IPO's price band at ₹84 per equity share and the share will be listed on the NSE SME exchange Wednesday, September 13.
