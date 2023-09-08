Saroja Pharma IPO allotment date: Saroja Pharma Industries IPO share allotment will be finalised today (Friday, September 8). The investors who applied for the issue can check the Saroja Pharma IPO allotment status in the registrar's portal, which is Kfin Technologies Ltd.

Investors can find out if and how many shares they have been given through the basis of allotment. The initiation of the refund process will start on Monday, September 11, for individuals not given shares. Those allotted will receive their shares in their demat accounts on Tuesday, September 12.

Saroja Pharma share price will get listed on the NSE SME on Wednesday, September 13. If you applied for the shares, here's how you can check allotment status of Saroja Pharma Industries IPO.

If you have applied for the Saroja Pharma Industries IPO, you can check your allotment status immediately on the website of the IPO registrar, Kfin Technologies Ltd. You can check the Saroja Pharma IPO allotment status of your application on this link - https://ris.kfintech.com/ipostatus/

Step 1:

When you click the link mentioned above, you will see 5 links where you can see the status.

Step 2:

Open one of the five provided links, then select Saroja Pharma Industries from the dropdown menu in the select IPO section.

Step 3:

Pick one of all three options to check the status: Application No., Demat Account, or PAN.

Step 4

- If you choose the application number, type it in and then the captcha code. Click "Submit."

- Enter the captcha code and your account information if you selected Demat Account. Click "Submit."

- PAN is the third option; enter the PAN number and captcha code. Click “Submit."

Saroja Pharma IPO GMP today

Saroja Pharma IPO GMP today or or grey market premium on Friday was ₹0, which meant shares were trading at their issue price of ₹84 with no premium or discount in the grey market according to topsharebrokers.com

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Saroja Pharma IPO details

Saroja Pharma Industries IPO opened for subscription on Thursday, 31 August, and closed on Tuesday, 5 September. The company set the IPO's price band at ₹84 per equity share.

Saroja Pharma IPO, which is worth ₹9.11 crore, is completely a fresh issue; there is no offer for sale (OFS) component. The company plans to use the net proceeds from the offering to fund the following goals, such as setting up of manufacturing unit, to repay debt, to meet public issue expenses.

Specialty Chemicals & API are the focus of Saroja Pharma Industries India Limited's trading, exporting, and supply activities.

The business specialises in three different product categories: chemical, pharmaceutical intermediary, and veterinary pharmaceutical API. The business provides items including Liquide Bromine, used as an agro-intermediate, Ethyl Acetate, used as an API solvent, and other pharmaceuticals, some of which are API solvents, used for human and veterinary treatments.

