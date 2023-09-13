Saroja Pharma shares list with over 22% discount on NSE SME; end 5% higher1 min read 13 Sep 2023, 04:15 PM IST
Saroja Pharma shares listed at a discount on the NSE SME but ended the day 5% higher. IPO subscription was 8.88 times.
Saroja Pharma listing date: Saroja Pharma share price listed on NSE SME at a discount on Wednesday. On the NSE SME, Saroja Pharma shares were listed at ₹65 per share, 22.6% lower than the issue price of ₹84.
