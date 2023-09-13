Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Ipo/  Saroja Pharma shares list with over 22% discount on NSE SME; end 5% higher

Saroja Pharma shares list with over 22% discount on NSE SME; end 5% higher

1 min read 13 Sep 2023, 04:15 PM IST Dhanya Nagasundaram

Saroja Pharma shares listed at a discount on the NSE SME but ended the day 5% higher. IPO subscription was 8.88 times.

Saroja Pharma share price listed on NSE SME at a discount on Wednesday.

Saroja Pharma listing date: Saroja Pharma share price listed on NSE SME at a discount on Wednesday. On the NSE SME, Saroja Pharma shares were listed at 65 per share, 22.6% lower than the issue price of 84.

However, Saroja Pharma share price gained and ended at 5% upper circuit at 68.25 apiece, which was still 18.75% lower than the IPO price of 84.

Saroja Pharma IPO subscription status

Saroja Pharma Industries IPO subscription status was 8.88 times on day 4. The issue received positive response from retail investors who's portion set was subscribed 14.83 times, and non-institutional buyers who's portion set was subscribed 2.90 times, according to data on chittorgarh.com.

Saroja Pharma Industries IPO subscription status was 79% on day 1. Saroja Pharma Industries IPO subscription status was 2.12 times on day 2. The issue was subscribed 4.39 times on day 3.

Saroja Pharma IPO GMP today

Saroja Pharma IPO GMP today or or grey market premium was 0, which meant shares were trading at their issue price of 84 with no premium or discount in the grey market according to topsharebrokers.com

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Saroja Pharma IPO details

Saroja Pharma IPO, which is worth 9.11 crore, is completely a fresh issue; there is no offer for sale (OFS) component. The company plans to use the net proceeds from the offering to fund the following goals, such as setting up of manufacturing unit, to repay debt, to meet public issue expenses.

Specialty Chemicals & API are the focus of Saroja Pharma Industries India Limited's trading, exporting, and supply activities.

The business specialises in three different product categories: chemical, pharmaceutical intermediary, and veterinary pharmaceutical API. The business provides items including Liquide Bromine, used as an agro-intermediate, Ethyl Acetate, used as an API solvent, and other pharmaceuticals, some of which are API solvents, used for human and veterinary treatments.

Updated: 13 Sep 2023, 04:15 PM IST
