The Sat Kartar Shopping IPO began accepting subscriptions on Friday, January 10, and will remain open until Tuesday, January 14. Sat Kartar Shopping IPO price band has been set between ₹77 and ₹81 per equity share, with a face value of ₹10 each. Investors can place bids for a minimum of 1,600 equity shares, with additional bids in multiples of 1,600 shares thereafter.

Founded in June 2012, Sat Kartar Shopping Limited is a company focused on healthcare through Ayurveda, committed to offering natural wellness solutions for therapeutic and lifestyle products, promoting a healthier way of living. The company delivers holistic, natural remedies and lifestyle products based on traditional Ayurveda principles, serving individual consumers directly. It promotes its products through its own website, numerous third-party e-commerce platforms, television commercials, and through Google and Meta applications.

The promoters of the company are Manprit Singh Chadha, Pranav Singh Chadha, Simrati Kaur, and M/s Ajooni Wellness Private Ltd.

According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), the company identifies its peers as Jeena Sikho Lifecare Ltd, which has a P/E of 64.90, and Kerala Ayurveda Ltd, which has a P/E of 182.66.

For FY24, the company reported revenues of ₹127.90 crore, an EBITDA of ₹10.24 crore, and a PAT of ₹6.30 crore. As of December 15, 2024, the company's revenue was ₹109.28 crore, EBITDA was ₹8.78 crore, and PAT amounted to ₹5.89 crore.

Sat Kartar Shopping IPO Subscription Status Sat Kartar Shopping IPO subscription status is 1.43 times, on day 1, so far. The retail portion was subscribed 2.57 times, and NII portion was booked 71%. QIB portion is yet to be booked.

At 11:29 IST, the company has received bids for 39,69,600 shares against 27,77,800 shares on offer, according to data on chittorgarh.com

Sat Kartar Shopping IPO details The Sat Kartar Shopping IPO comprises a fresh issuance of 4,172,800 equity shares, totaling ₹33.80 crore. There is no component for an offer for sale (OFS).

The purposes of this issue include financing the expenses related to an Unidentified Acquisition (both domestically and internationally); supporting Marketing and Advertising costs; addressing Capital Expenditure; facilitating Technology Investments; catering to General Corporate Purposes; and covering the expenses related to the Issue.

Narnolia Financial Services Ltd is the book running lead manager for the issue, while Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd serves as the Registrar for the offering.

Sat Kartar Shopping IPO GMP today Sat Kartar Shopping IPO GMP today is +25. This indicates Sat Kartar Shopping share price was trading at a premium of ₹25 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Sat Kartar Shopping share price is indicated at ₹106 apiece, which is 30.86% higher than the IPO price of ₹81.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.