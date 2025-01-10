Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Ipo/  Sat Kartar Shopping IPO fully booked within hours of launch, retail investors steal the show. Check latest GMP, more

Sat Kartar Shopping IPO fully booked within hours of launch, retail investors steal the show. Check latest GMP, more

Dhanya Nagasundaram

  • Sat Kartar Shopping IPO is accepting subscriptions from January 10 to January 14, priced between 77 and 81 per share. Founded in 2012, the company specializes in Ayurvedic wellness products and aims to raise 33.80 crore in this offering.

Sat Kartar Shopping IPO will be available from January 10 to January 14, priced between 77 and 81. The company focuses on Ayurvedic wellness solutions and plans to use the funds for acquisitions, marketing, and technology investments.

The Sat Kartar Shopping IPO began accepting subscriptions on Friday, January 10, and will remain open until Tuesday, January 14. Sat Kartar Shopping IPO price band has been set between 77 and 81 per equity share, with a face value of 10 each. Investors can place bids for a minimum of 1,600 equity shares, with additional bids in multiples of 1,600 shares thereafter.

Founded in June 2012, Sat Kartar Shopping Limited is a company focused on healthcare through Ayurveda, committed to offering natural wellness solutions for therapeutic and lifestyle products, promoting a healthier way of living. The company delivers holistic, natural remedies and lifestyle products based on traditional Ayurveda principles, serving individual consumers directly. It promotes its products through its own website, numerous third-party e-commerce platforms, television commercials, and through Google and Meta applications.

The promoters of the company are Manprit Singh Chadha, Pranav Singh Chadha, Simrati Kaur, and M/s Ajooni Wellness Private Ltd.

According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), the company identifies its peers as Jeena Sikho Lifecare Ltd, which has a P/E of 64.90, and Kerala Ayurveda Ltd, which has a P/E of 182.66.

For FY24, the company reported revenues of 127.90 crore, an EBITDA of 10.24 crore, and a PAT of 6.30 crore. As of December 15, 2024, the company's revenue was 109.28 crore, EBITDA was 8.78 crore, and PAT amounted to 5.89 crore.

Sat Kartar Shopping IPO Subscription Status

Sat Kartar Shopping IPO subscription status is 1.43 times, on day 1, so far. The retail portion was subscribed 2.57 times, and NII portion was booked 71%. QIB portion is yet to be booked.

At 11:29 IST, the company has received bids for 39,69,600 shares against 27,77,800 shares on offer, according to data on chittorgarh.com

Sat Kartar Shopping IPO details

The Sat Kartar Shopping IPO comprises a fresh issuance of 4,172,800 equity shares, totaling 33.80 crore. There is no component for an offer for sale (OFS).

The purposes of this issue include financing the expenses related to an Unidentified Acquisition (both domestically and internationally); supporting Marketing and Advertising costs; addressing Capital Expenditure; facilitating Technology Investments; catering to General Corporate Purposes; and covering the expenses related to the Issue.

Narnolia Financial Services Ltd is the book running lead manager for the issue, while Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd serves as the Registrar for the offering.

Sat Kartar Shopping IPO GMP today

Sat Kartar Shopping IPO GMP today is +25. This indicates Sat Kartar Shopping share price was trading at a premium of 25 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Sat Kartar Shopping share price is indicated at 106 apiece, which is 30.86% higher than the IPO price of 81.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decision.

