Sathlokhar Synergys IPO allotment to be finalised today; check latest GMP, 4 steps to check status

Sathlokhar Synergys IPO allotment date today: The initial public offering (IPO) of Sathlokhar Synergys saw strong buying interest. All eyes are on the share allotment which is to be finalised today (Friday, August 2).

Nishant Kumar
Published2 Aug 2024, 02:09 PM IST
Sathlokhar Synergys IPO allotment date today: Following a strong subscription of the initial public offering (IPO) of Sathlokhar Synergys, all eyes are on the share allotment which is to be finalised today (Friday, August 2). Investors who placed a bet for Sathlokhar Synergys IPO can check the share allotment status online on either NSE or on the website of the registrar of the issue- Purva Sharegistry India Pvt Ltd.

To determine if and how many shares they have been allotted, investors can check the basis of allocation. The IPO allotment status also indicates the quantity of shares awarded. The company will initiate the refund process for those who did not receive shares, while the allotted shares will be credited to the investors' demat accounts.

How to check Sathlokhar Synergys IPO allotment status?

Investors can check Sathlokhar Synergys IPO allotment status on NSE and on the website of Purva Sharegistry India. The status will reflect after the share allocation is done.

Steps to check IPO allotment status on Purva Sharegistry India website:

1. Visit Purva Sharegistry India website (https://www.purvashare.com/investor-service/ipo-query)

2. Select the company name

3. Enter your application number or PAN number

4. Click on search

Steps to check IPO allotment status on NSE website:

1. Visit NSE IPO allotment page (https://www.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp)

2. Log in using your username and password.

3. Select the company name from the list

4. Enter your PAN

5. Enter IPO application Number

6. Hit ‘Submit’

Sathlokhar Synergys IPO details

Sathlokhar Synergys IPO, which was entirely a fresh issue of 66.38 lakh shares to raise 92.93 crore, opened for subscription on Tuesday, July 30. The SME IPO closed on Thursday, August 1.

According to media reports, Sathlokhar Synergys IPO saw a solid subscription of 211.13 times, receiving bids for 89,26,55,000 shares against 4,228,000 offered. The retail investor portion was subscribed 160.47 times, with bids for 33,92,28,000 shares against 2,114,000 offered. The segment of non-institutional buyers (NIBs) saw a subscription of 382.11 times, receiving bids for 34,61,89,000 shares against 906,000 offered, while the qualified institutional buyers (QIB) segment was subscribed 171.55 times, with bids for 20,72,38,000 shares against 1,208,000 offered.

The shares of the company is expected to be listed on NSE SME on Tuesday, August 6, 2024.

Sathlokhar Synergys IPO GMP today

Sathlokhar Synergys IPO GMP today, or grey market premium today, is 170 per share, according to stock market experts. This indicates that Sathlokhar Synergys shares are trading at 310 apiece in the grey market, a premium of 121.43% to the IPO price of 140 per share.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts, and brokerage firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult certified experts before making any investment decisions.

First Published:2 Aug 2024, 02:09 PM IST
