Sati Poly Plast IPO allotment likely to be fixed today. Latest GMP, steps to check allotment status

Ankit Gohel
Updated18 Jul 2024, 01:47 PM IST
Sati Poly Plast IPO Allotment: The bidding period for the initial public offering (IPO) of Sati Poly Plast Ltd has ended and the investors now await Sati Poly Plast IPO allotment which is expected to be finalised today.

Sati Poly Plast IPO is an SME IPO that opened on July 12 and ended on July 16 after receiving strong demand. Sati Poly Plast IPO allotment date is today, July 18 and the company is likely to fix the basis of allotment soon.

The company’s equity shares will be listed on July 22 on NSE Emerge, a platform for SME listings.

Investors can check Sati Poly Plast IPO allotment status online through NSE website or on the official portal of IPO registrar. Sati Poly Plast IPO registrar is Link Intime India Private Ltd.

The company will credit the shares into the demat accounts of eligible investors on July 19 and also initiate refunds to unsuccessful bidders on the same day.

Sati Poly Plast IPO allotment status check can be done with five basic steps mentioned below.

Sati Poly Plast IPO Allotment Status Check

Step 1: Visit IPO registrar’s website on this link -https://linkintime.co.in/initial_offer/public-issues.html

Step 2: Select ‘Sati Poly Plast Limited’ from Select Company dropdown menu

Step 3: Choose among PAN, App. No., DP/Client ID or Account No/IFSC

Step 4: Enter the details as per the option selected

Step 5: Click on ‘Submit’

Your Sati Poly Plast IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Sati Poly Plast IPO GMP

Sati Poly Plast shares are commanding a hefty premium in the unlisted market as the Sati Poly Plast IPO GMP today, or grey market premium today, is 130 per share. This indicates the estimated Sati Poly Plast IPO listing price would be 260 per share, which is at 100% premium to the issue price of 130 per share.

However, with the NSE’s price control cap of 90% on the pre-opening issue price for SME IPO listings, Sati Poly Plast IPO listing price is estimated to be at 90% premium.

Sati Poly Plast IPO Subscription Status

Sati Poly Plast IPO has been subscribed 499.13 times in total. The public issue received bids for 44.22 crore equity shares as against 8.86 lakh shares in the offer, according to subscription status data on NSE.

The IPO was subscribed 670.62 times in the retail category, 146.00 times in the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) category, and 569.52 times in the Non-Institutional Investors (NII) category.

Sati Poly Plast IPO Details

The subscription period for Sati Poly Plast IPO commenced on Friday, July 12, and concluded on Tuesday, July 16. Sati Poly Plast IPO allotment date is July 18 and the IPO listing date is July 22. The equity shares of Sati Poly Plast will be listed on NSE SME.

Sati Poly Plast IPO price band was set at 123 to 130 per share. At the upper-end of the price band, the company raised 17.36 crore from the book-built issue which was entirely a fresh issue of 13.35 lakh equity shares.

Beeline Capital Advisors Pvt Ltd is the book running lead manager of the Sati Poly Plast IPO, while Link Intime India Private Ltd is the IPO registrar.

Sati Poly Plast is a manufacturer of multifunctional flexible packaging materials used by various industries. Balmukund Jhunjhunwala, Anita Jhunjhunwala, Aditya Jhunjhunwala, Keshav Jhunjhunwala and Balmukund Jhunjhunwala HUF are the promoters of the company.

The company plans to utilise the net issue proceeds for working capital requirements and general corporate purposes.

First Published:18 Jul 2024, 01:47 PM IST
