Sattrix Information Security files draft papers with BSE SME for IPO, targets listing by mid-May
The company plans to raise over ₹20 crore via initial public offerings (IPO).
IT and cyber security solutions provider Sattrix Information Security, on May 3, said it has filed its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with the BSE SME. The company plans to raise over ₹20 crore via initial public offerings (IPO).
