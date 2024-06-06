Sattrix Information Security IPO: From subscription status to GMP, here's all you need to know
Sattrix IPO subscription is at 1.95 times with bids for 33.28 lakh shares against 17.08 lakh on offer. NII bid 1.19 times and retail investor quota is at 2.71 times.
The ₹21,78 crore initial public offering (IPO) of Sattrix Information Security opened for subscription on Wednesday, June 5, and will close on Friday, June 7. The issue's price band has been fixed at ₹121 apiece. Sattrix Information Security Limited was founded in 2013 and develops customer-oriented cyber security solutions.
