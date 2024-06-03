Sattrix Information Security IPO to open on June 5; price band set at ₹121 apiece
Sattrix Information Security IPO opens on June 5 and closes on June 7 with a price band of ₹121 per share. Retail investors can invest a minimum of ₹1,21,000. Company offers end-to-end cybersecurity services to businesses in the Middle East, India, and the United States.
Sattrix Information Security IPO will open for subscription on Wednesday, June 5, and will close on Friday, June 7. The issue's price band has been fixed at ₹121 apiece. The IPO lot size for Sattrix Information is 1,000 shares.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started