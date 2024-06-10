Sattrix IPO allotment likely to be out today. Latest GMP, listing date, steps to check allotment status
Sattrix IPO allotment date is June 10 and the company is likely to fix the basis of share allotment soon. Investors who bid for the public issue can check their Sattrix IPO allotment status online through the website of BSE and the official portal of IPO registrar.
Sattrix IPO Allotment: The initial public offering (IPO) of Sattrix Information Security Ltd received strong response from investors as it has been subscribed more than 70 times. As the bidding period has ended, investors now watch out for Sattrix IPO allotment status.
