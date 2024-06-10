Sattrix IPO Allotment: The initial public offering (IPO) of Sattrix Information Security Ltd received strong response from investors as it has been subscribed more than 70 times. As the bidding period has ended, investors now watch out for Sattrix IPO allotment status. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sattrix IPO allotment date is June 10 and the company is likely to fix the basis of share allotment soon.

Investors who bid for the public issue can check their Sattrix IPO allotment status online through the website of BSE and the official portal of IPO registrar. Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd is the Sattrix IPO registrar.

The company will credit the shares in the demat accounts of investors who received the allotment and initiate refunds to unsuccessful bidders on June 11.

Sattrix IPO allotment status check online can be done with simple steps mentioned below.

Sattrix IPO Allotment Status on IPO Registrar: Step 1] Visit IPO registrar website on this link - https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/ipo_status.html

Step 2] Select ‘Sattrix Information Security Limited’ from the Select Company dropdown menu

Step 3] Choose among Application No, Beneficiary Id and PAN from the Selection Type

Step 4] Enter the details as per the option selected

Step 5] Enter the Captcha and click on ‘Search’

Your Sattrix IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Sattrix IPO GMP Today Sattrix IPO GMP today, or grey market premium today, is ₹14 per share, as per stock market observers. This indicates that the equity shares of Sattrix Information Security Ltd are trading higher by ₹14 than their issue price, in the grey market.

Considering the GMP today and the IPO price, the estimated Sattrix IPO listing price is ₹135 per share, a premium of 11.57% to the issue price of ₹121.

Sattrix IPO Subscription Status Sattrix IPO has been subscribed 70.44 times in total. The IPO received bids for 12.03 crore equity shares as against 17.08 lakh shares on the offer.

The public issue has been subscribed 37.76 times in the retail category and 87.88 times in the Other category.

Sattrix IPO Details Sattrix IPO subscription period began on June 5 and ended on June 7. The IPO allotment is likely to be finalised today and the equity shares of Sattrix Information Security will list on BSE SME with a tentative listing date fixed as June 12.

Sattrix IPO price band was ₹121 per share. The ₹21.78 crore worth Sattrix IPO was entirely a fresh issue of 18 lakh equity shares.

Isk Advisors Pvt Ltd is the book running lead manager of the Sattrix IPO, while Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd is the IPO registrar.

Sattrix Information Security Ltd proposes to utilise the net issue proceeds for capital expenditure, business expansion, working capital requirement and general corporate purpose.

Sattrix Information Security develops customer-oriented cyber security solutions and designs and builds data security solutions in the cloud and on-premise based on the client’s requirements.

