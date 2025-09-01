Sattva Engineering Construction IPO allotment today: Latest GMP, steps to check status online

Investor focus has shifted to the allotment status of Sattva Engineering Construction’s SME IPO after the issue received a stellar response during its bidding period from August 26-29. According to market reports, the IPO allotment is likely to be finalized today, September 1, 2025, with the listing scheduled for September 3 on NSE SME.

Once the allotment is completed, Sattva Engineering will credit the equity shares to the demat accounts of successful bidders by September 2 and simultaneously initiate refunds for those who did not receive shares. Investors can check their allotment status online through the NSE website or the official portal of MUFG Intime India, the IPO registrar.

How to Check Sattva Engineering IPO Allotment Status MUFG Intime has provided an easy process for investors to check the status:

Visit the registrar’s website

Select ‘Anlon Healthcare Limited’ from the dropdown menu

Choose to search by Application No, Demat Account, or PAN

Enter the required details and captcha

Submit to view the allotment status IPO GMP Market watchers noted that Sattva Engineering shares are currently trading at a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹26. Based on this, the estimated listing price could be around ₹101 per share, reflecting a 34.67 percent premium over the IPO price of ₹75 per share.

IPO Details and Subscription The IPO price band was fixed at ₹70-75 per share, and the company raised ₹35.38 crore through a fresh issue of 47 lakh equity shares. Investor demand was exceptionally strong, with the IPO subscribed 198.17 times overall. The Retail Individual Investor (RII) segment was subscribed 172.89 times, Non-Institutional Investors (NII) saw 351.49 times subscription, and the Qualified Institutional Buyer (QIB) category was booked 123.39 times.

The company plans to use the net proceeds from the issue to meet long-term working capital requirements and for general corporate purposes. Vivro Financial Services Pvt. Ltd. acted as the book-running lead manager, MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. was the registrar, and Rikhav Securities Ltd. served as the market maker for the issue.

