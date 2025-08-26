Sattva Engineering Construction IPO Day 1: GMP, subscription status, price band, date, other key details in 10 points

Sattva Engineering Construction IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) company, Sattva Engineering Construction, opened for public offering on Tuesday, August 26. The NSE SME IPO will remain open till Friday, August 29. The ₹35.38 crore book build issue is witnessing a decent subscription, and the latest grey market premium (GMP) indicates the stock could be listed at a premium.

Sattva Engineering Construction IPO subscription status By 12:30 PM on Tuesday, the issue had seen an overall subscription of 0.55 times, with the retail portion booked 0.69 times, and the segment reserved for non-institutional nvestors (NIIs) subscribed to 0.95 times. The QIB (qualified institutional buyer) segment had not seen any subscription thill that time.

Sattva Engineering Construction IPO details 1. Sattva Engineering Construction IPO GMP: According to market sources, the latest GMP of Sattva Engineering Construction shares was ₹19. The latest GMP indicates the stock could be listed at a premium of 25 per cent.

2. Sattva Engineering Construction IPO date: The SME IPO opened for subscription on Tuesday, August 26, and will close on Friday, August 29.

3. Sattva Engineering Construction IPO price: The price band of the public issue has been fixed at ₹70 to ₹75 per share.

4. Sattva Engineering Construction IPO size: The company plans to raise ₹35.38 crore from the fresh issue of 47,16,800 shares. It will use ₹27.50 crore to meet long-term working capital requirements. Additionally, it will use some proceeds for general corporate purposes. The amount in its Red Herring Prospectus (RHP) said the funds utilised for general corporate purposes will not exceed 15 per cent of the gross proceeds from the issue or ₹10 crore, whichever is lower.

5. Sattva Engineering Construction IPO lot size: Retail investors can bid for a minimum and maximum of 3,200 shares of the company.

6. Sattva Engineering Construction IPO reservation: Not more than 50 per cent of the net issue is reserved for QIBs, while retail investors have been offered 35 per cent of the net issue. The remaining 15 per cent is reserved for NIIs.

7. Sattva Engineering Construction IPO allotment date: Share allotment is expected to be finalised on Monday, September 1. Successful bidders can expect shares of the company in their demat accounts on Tuesday, September 2, and bidders who fail to get the allocation may get a refund on the same day.

8. Sattva Engineering Construction IPO book-running lead manager and registrar: Vivro Financial Services Private Limited is the book-running lead manager, and MUFG Intime India Private Limited is the issue's registrar.

9. Sattva Engineering Construction IPO listing: Shares of the company are proposed for listing on the NSE SME on Wednesday, September 3.

10. Sattva Engineering Construction business overview: As per the issue RHP, Sattva Engineering Construction is an ISO 9001:2015, ISO 45001:2018 and ISO 14001:2015 certified engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) company engaged in the business of providing water resource management solutions, including water supply scheme with underground and overhead tank, under ground sewerage system, sewage treatment plants and water treatment plants, primarily for government bodies.

The company has seen a sustained rise in its profit over the last three financial years.

Sattva Engineering earned a profit of ₹1.04 crore in FY23, which rose to ₹4.56 crore in FY24, and to ₹9.14 crore in FY25.

Revenue from operations for FY23 was ₹83.64 crore, while it declined to ₹76.93 crore in FY24. In FY25, the company's revenue from operations rebounded to ₹93.65 crore.

