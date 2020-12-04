Saudi Aramco's IPO birthday party crashed by the UAE

All of this represents a fundamental change in the UAE’s approach, says Ben Cahill, a senior fellow at the Center for Strategic & International Studies, a think tank. “They’ve decided to produce more oil now and capitalize all parts of the value chain," he says. Such a strategy would be consistent with positioning for the threat of peak oil demand. “The old concept of keeping oil in the ground for future generations is now questionable," Cahill adds. Similarly, it makes sense to reduce exposure to energy infrastructure that may be nearing the end of its useful life. The overall concept is ultimately bearish for oil and OPEC+, though not necessarily for the UAE’s revenue if it raises capital and also wins market share.