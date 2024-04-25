Saudi Hospital Group Fakeeh Care to List in Riyadh IPO
Saudi hospital group Dr. Soliman Abdul Kader Fakeeh Hospital and its shareholders plan to sell a 21.5% stake in its Riyadh initial public offering, as listings in the kingdom pick up after a short hiatus.
(Bloomberg) -- Saudi hospital group Dr. Soliman Abdul Kader Fakeeh Hospital and its shareholders plan to sell a 21.5% stake in its Riyadh initial public offering, as listings in the kingdom pick up after a short hiatus.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started