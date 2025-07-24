Savy Infra & Logistics IPO allotment today: Here's how to check status and latest GMP

Savy Infra & Logistics IPO allotment: The allotment status for Savy Infra and Logistics Limited’s SME initial public offering (IPO) has been finalised today, Thursday, July 24, 2025, following robust investor participation across all categories. Applicants who subscribed to the IPO can now check their allotment status either through the registrar, Maashitla Securities Private Limited, or by visiting the NSE website.

According to the IPO schedule, successful bidders will receive the equity shares in their demat accounts on Friday, July 25. For investors who did not receive any shares, the refund process will also be initiated the same day.

Savy Infra’s shares are set to make their debut on the NSE SME platform on Monday, July 28, 2025. The strong response to the IPO and upcoming listing have kept investor sentiment upbeat around this infrastructure-focused EPC player.

How to Check Savy Infra IPO Allotment Status Applicants can verify their allotment status by visiting the official website of Maashitla Securities Private Limited. To check the allotment status of 'Asston Pharmaceuticals' IPO, investors need to select the issue name from the dropdown menu and provide one of the following: PAN, application number, or DP/Client ID. After entering the required details along with the captcha code, the allotment information will be shown on the screen.

As an alternative, applicants can also visit the NSE website and head to the ‘Equity’ section under the ‘Status of Issue Application’ page to access their allotment status.

IPO Details and Subscription The SME IPO of Savy Infra and Logistics Limited, which was open for subscription from July 21 to July 23, aimed to raise ₹70 crore through a fresh issue of 58.32 lakh equity shares at a fixed price of ₹120 per share. There was no offer-for-sale (OFS) component in the issue.

Retail investors could apply with a minimum lot size of 1,200 shares, but the minimum investment stood at ₹2,73,600, equivalent to 2,000 shares.

The issue saw overwhelming investor response, with the IPO getting subscribed 114.50 times overall. Investors bid for 44.40 crore shares against the 38.78 lakh shares available. The retail investor portion was subscribed 91.62 times, while non-institutional investors (NIIs) bid 196.44 times their allotted quota. The QIB category saw a lower but still strong subscription at 93.02 times.

Savy Infra plans to use the proceeds to fund working capital requirements and for general corporate purposes.

Before the IPO opened to the public, the company had raised ₹19.93 crore from anchor investors on July 18.

Unistone Capital acted as the book-running lead manager, and Globalworth Securities served as the market maker for the issue.

Company Profile Incorporated in January 2006, Savy Infra and Logistics Limited operates as an engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) firm, with core expertise in large-scale earthwork and foundation preparation. The company is actively engaged in infrastructure development projects, particularly road construction, sub-grade preparation, embankment creation, and surface paving.

In addition to its civil infrastructure work, the company provides professional demolition services, ensuring the safe dismantling of existing structures to clear the way for new developments.

Savy Infra follows an asset-light operating model. Rather than owning a vast fleet, the company leases trucks and engages drivers to manage logistics and execute transportation needs efficiently. This flexible approach allows the company to scale operations without heavy capital investment.

The firm also rents high-end construction equipment, such as rock breakers and heavy-duty excavators, to carry out specialized excavation work. Its service portfolio further includes mechanical digging, structural support through shoring and strutting, as well as the safe removal and disposal of debris and slush from construction sites.

With a focus on efficiency, flexibility, and technical competence, Savy Infra and Logistics continues to contribute to India’s fast-expanding infrastructure landscape.

Savy Infra IPO GMP Today The company was commanding a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹25 per share. This indicated a listing prospect at ₹145, a premium of 20.83 percent versus issue price.