Sawaliya Foods Products IPO Day 1: Issue booked 27% so far. Check GMP, subscription, price band and other key details

Sawaliya Foods Products IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Sawaliya Foods Products, a manufacturer and processor of dehydrated vegetables, kicked off for subscription on Thursday, August 7. The SME IPO will remain open for bidding till Monday, August 11.

Sawaliya Foods Products IPO, worth ₹35 crore, is a mix of fresh issue of ₹31 crore and an offer for sale of ₹4 crore. The price band for the IPO has been set at ₹114 to ₹120 per share.

Investors can apply for Sawaliya Foods Products IPO in lots of 1200 shares. Retail investors need to apply for a minimum of two lots, requiring an investment of ₹2,73,600.

The company plans to use the funds raised from the fresh share sale for the purchase of new machinery/upgradation of existing machinery, setting up a grid rooftop solar PV system, repaying certain corporate borrowings, funding working capital needs and for general corporate purposes.

Unistone Capital Pvt Ltd is the book-running lead manager of the Sawaliya Foods Products IPO, while Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd is the registrar for the issue.

Sawaliya Foods Products IPO Subscription Sawaliya Foods Products IPO was subscribed 27% as of 11.15 am on the first day of the bidding process. The retail portion was booked 11% while the NII quota was subscribed 99%. The bidding for the QIB portion was nil so far.

Sawaliya Foods Products IPO GMP The grey market premium (GMP) for Sawaliya Foods Products IPO was absent. On August 6, Sawaliya Foods Products IPO GMP was nil. This means shares of Sawaliya Foods Products were trading at par to the issue price in the grey market.

At the prevailing GMP and issue price, Sawaliya Foods Products IPO listing price could be ₹120. Shares of Sawaliya Foods Products are slated to list on the NSE SME platform, with the tentative listing date set at August 14.

Sawaliya Foods Products Sawaliya Food Products, founded in 2014, is a manufacturer and processor of dehydrated vegetables, serving institutional manufacturers engaged in branded packaged food industries, traders and international importers of dehydrated products.

The branded packaged food industry accounted for 66.15% of the company's revenue in Financial Year 2025. Its customer base is divided into three categories, namely, institutional manufacturers, Indian as well as foreign traders and international customers.

Its products are produced at the manufacturing facility, located in District Dhar, Madhya Pradesh, with a production capacity of approximately 1500 MT for all our dehydrated products.

