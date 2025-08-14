Sawaliya Foods Products shares list at 90% premium over IPO price on NSE SME

Sawaliya Foods Products IPO listing: Shares of Sawaliya Foods Products listed at a massive 90% premium over the initial public offering (IPO) price on Thursday, August 14. Sawaliya Foods Products share price opened on the NSE SME platform at ₹228, up ₹108, as against the issue price of ₹120.

However, minutes after listing, Sawaliya Foods Products shares witnessed some profit taking and the scrip declined to the 5% lower price band of ₹216.60.

Sawaliya Foods Products IPO listing price was significantly higher than the grey market premium (GMP) trends. Ahead of the stock market debut, Sawaliya Foods Products IPO GMP was ₹30, signalling only a 25% listing pop.

Sawaliya Foods Products IPO Details Sawaliya Foods Products IPO received decent demand from investors, with the issue ending the subscription period with 13.32 times bids. The retail investor portion was booked 8.92 times, the non-institutional investor (NII) quota was subscribed 20.11 times, and the qualified institutional buyer (QIB) segment received 15.83 times bids.

Sawaliya Foods Products IPO was a combination of fresh share sale of ₹31.23 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of ₹3.60 crore, amounting to a cumulative ₹34.83 crore.

Sawaliya Foods Products IPO was priced at ₹120 per share. The issue was open for subscription on the NSE SME platform between August 7 and August 11.

The company plans to use the funds raised from the fresh issue for funding capital expenditure requirements, including the purchase of new machinery, the upgradation of existing machinery, and the setting up of an on-grid rooftop solar PV system with a capacity of 149.04 kWp at the existing manufacturing unit.

Apart from this, net proceeds will also be used for funding working capital needs, repayment of certain borrowings and general corporate purposes.

Sawaliya Food Products Limited – established in July 2014 – is engaged in the manufacturing and processing of dehydrated vegetables, catering primarily to the branded packaged food industry and international importers.

The company directly sources raw materials from farmers, specialising in dehydrated carrots, cabbage, and string beans. These products are key ingredients in a variety of food applications, including cup noodles, ready-to-eat noodles, pasta, and soups.

Serving both domestic and international markets—particularly the United States—Sawaliya’s products are widely used as raw materials in the FMCG sector.

The company operates from its manufacturing unit located in Dhar, Madhya Pradesh, which has a combined processing capacity of approximately 1,500 metric tonnes across two facilities.