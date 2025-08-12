Sawaliya Foods Products IPO share allotment to be finalised today: How to check status? A step-by-step guide

Sawaliya Foods Products IPO allotment in focus: The allotment for the Sawaliya Foods Products IPO is expected to be finalized today, August 12. Investors can check their allotment status through the registrar, Skyline Financial Services Private Limited, or on the NSE website.

The IPO, open for subscription from August 7 to August 11, received a decent response from investors, being oversubscribed 13.32 times. The non-institutional investor (NII) segment was oversubscribed 20.11 times, the retail portion 8.92 times, and the qualified institutional buyers (QIB) category 15.83 times.

The issue price was set at ₹120 per share. Given the high level of retail oversubscription, shares will be allocated to retail individual investors (RIIs) on a proportional basis. For those who do not receive an allotment, the refund process will begin on August 13, 2025.

Shares allotted will be credited to investors’ demat accounts on the same day as refunds. The SME IPO is expected to be listed on the NSE SME platform, with a tentative listing date of August 14, 2025.

The company plans to use the net proceeds from the IPO for several purposes, including funding capital expenditure for the purchase of new machinery and the upgrade of existing machinery and setting up an on-grid rooftop solar PV system with a capacity of 149.04 kWp at its existing manufacturing unit.

Funds will also be used for working capital requirements, repayment and/or prepayment (in part or full) of certain borrowings, and general corporate purposes.

Steps to check Sawaliya Foods Products IPO status on the register website If you have applied for the Sawaliya Foods Products IPO, you can check your allotment status on the website of the IPO registrar, Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd.

You can check the Sawaliya Foods Products IPO allotment status at this link: https://www.skylinerta.com/ipo.php

Step 1: Visit the above link, which will take you to Sawaliya Foods Products' registrar's website, i.e., Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd.

Step 2: Choose the IPO in the dropbox that will only have its name set if the allocation is completed.

Step 3: Pick one of all three options to check the status: Application No., Demat Account, or PAN.

Step 4: The screen will show the IPO status and the number of Sawaliya Foods Products IPO shares allotted.

How to check the Sawaliya Foods Products IPO allotment status on NSE? Step 1: Visit the official NSE website—https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids

Step 2: To create an account, select the ‘Click here to sign up’ option on the NSE site using your PAN.

Step 3: Input your username, password, and the captcha code.

Step 4: On the next page, check the status of your IPO allocation.

About Sawaliya Foods Products Founded in 2014, the company is a manufacturer and processor of dehydrated vegetables, serving leading institutional manufacturers engaged in branded packaged food industries, traders, and international importers of dehydrated products, with the branded packaged food industry accounting for 66.15% of our revenue in Financial Year 2025.

The company products find wide application as raw materials in the fast-moving consumer goods industry, for products such as cup noodles, ready-to-eat noodles, pasta, soup, etc. Its main products include dehydrated carrots, dehydrated cabbage, and dehydrated ring beans/beans.