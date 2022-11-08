SBFC Finance files draft prospectus for 1,600 cr IPO with Sebi. Details here

SBFC Finance has filed its draft prospectus with the market regulator to raise funds to the tune of ₹1,600 crore through the initial public offering (IPO). The public offer is a mix of fresh issues and offers for sale (OFS). The company plans to utilise a part of the proceeds for meeting future Tier-1 capital requirements. After the IPO, SBFC's equity shares will be listed on the stock exchanges BSE and NSE.

