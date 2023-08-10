SBFC Finance IPO: Allotment of shares for the initial public offer (IPO) of SBFC Finance Ltd is likely to take place on 10th august 2023 i.e. today. So, those who have applied for the public issue are advised to check SBFC Finance IPO allotment status online by logging in at the official BSE website — bseindia.com. For an alternative, they can check their application status online by logging in at the official website of its registrar — KFin Technologies Limited. Meanwhile, ahead of share allocation, grey market sentiments have remained bullish in regard to the public issue. According to market observers, shares of SBFC Finance Limited are available at a premium of ₹40 in grey market today.

SBFC Finance IPO GMP today

Market observers said that SBFC Finance IPO grey market premium (GMP) today is ₹40, which is Re 1 higher from its yesterday's GMP of ₹39. They said that bounce back at Dalal Street from its morning lows could be the possible reason for rise in grey market sentiments. They said that the public issue has received strong response from investors and the issue is fairly priced. so, both secondary and primary market is expected to respond strongly to this initial offer. This could be the major reason for unlisted stock market being bullish on this initial offer.

SBFC Finance IPO allotment date

Announcement of share allocation is most likely on 10th August 2023 i.e. today. However, applicants need not to move from pillar to post to know their SBFC Finance IPO allotment status. It can be checked online gby logging in at BSE or KFin Tech web portals. For convenience, one can login at direct SE web link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx or at direct KFin Tech web link — kprism.kfintech.com/ipostatus.

SBFC Finance IPO allotment status check on BSE

To check one's application status online after the announcement of share allocation, bidders can login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx and follow the below mentioned step by step guide:

1] Login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx;

2] Select 'Equity' in issue type;

3] Write Application Number or PAN Number whichever you have;

4] Click at 'I'm not a robot'; and

5] Click at 'Search' button.

Your SBFC Finance IPO allotment status will become available on your computer monitor on the display of your cell phone.

SBFC Finance IPO allotment status check KFin Tech

1] Login at direct KFintech website — kprism.kfintech.com/ipostatus;

2] Select 'SBFC Finance IPO';

3] Select 'Application Number', 'Demat Account' or PAN (For convenience, here we are taking Application Number);

4] Enter Application Number;

5] Enter Captcha; and

6] Click at the 'SUBMIT' option below.

Your SBFC Finance IPO allotment status will become available on your computer monitor on the display of your cell phone.