SBFC Finance IPO allotment date likely today. GMP, how to check status online

SBFC Finance IPO: Allotment of shares for the initial public offer (IPO) of SBFC Finance Ltd is likely to take place on 10th august 2023 i.e. today. So, those who have applied for the public issue are advised to check SBFC Finance IPO allotment status online by logging in at the official BSE website — bseindia.com. For an alternative, they can check their application status online by logging in at the official website of its registrar — KFin Technologies Limited. Meanwhile, ahead of share allocation, grey market sentiments have remained bullish in regard to the public issue. According to market observers, shares of SBFC Finance Limited are available at a premium of ₹40 in grey market today.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}