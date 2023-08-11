comScore
SBFC Finance IPO: Allotment of shares for the initial public offering (IPO) of SBFC Finance Ltd has been declared and those who have applied for the public issue worth 1,025 crore can check SBFC Finance IPO allotment status online by logging in at BSE website or at its official registrar's website. 

Meanwhile, after share allocation, grey market sentiments have remained bullish in regard to the public issue. According to market observers, shares of SBFC Finance Limited are available at a premium of 39 in grey market today.

SBFC Finance IPO GMP today

Market observers said that SBFC Finance IPO grey market premium (GMP) today is 39, which is Re 1 lower from its yesterday's GMP of 40. They said that the public issue has received strong response from investors and the issue is fairly priced. So, both secondary and primary market is expected to respond strongly to this initial offer. This could be the major reason for unlisted stock market being steady on this IPO.

SBFC Finance IPO allotment links

Bidders, who have applied for the public issue are advised to check SBFC Finance IPO allotment status online by logging in at the official BSE website — bseindia.com. For an alternative, they can check their application status online by logging in at the official website of its registrar — KFin Technologies Limited. However, for more convenience, one can login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx or at direct KFin Tech web link — kprism.kfintech.com/ipostatus.

SBFC Finance IPO allotment status check BSE

1] Login at direct BSE link;

2] Select 'Equity' in issue type;

3] Write Application Number or PAN Number whichever you have;

4] Click at 'I'm not a robot'; and

5] Click at 'Search' button.

Your SBFC Finance IPO allotment status will become available on your computer monitor on the display of your cell phone.

SBFC Finance IPO allotment status check KFintech

1] Login at direct KFintech website;

2] Select 'SBFC Finance IPO';

3] Select 'Application Number', 'Demat Account' or PAN (For convenience, here we are taking Application Number);

4] Enter Application Number;

5] Enter Captcha; and

6] Click at the 'SUBMIT' option below.

Your SBFC Finance IPO allotment status will become available on your computer monitor on the display of your cell phone.

Updated: 11 Aug 2023, 03:19 PM IST
