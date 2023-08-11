SBFC Finance IPO allotment declared. GMP, how to check allotment status online

SBFC Finance IPO GMP today

Market observers said that SBFC Finance IPO grey market premium (GMP) today is ₹39, which is Re 1 lower from its yesterday's GMP of ₹40. They said that the public issue has received strong response from investors and the issue is fairly priced. So, both secondary and primary market is expected to respond strongly to this initial offer. This could be the major reason for unlisted stock market being steady on this IPO.