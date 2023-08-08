SBFC Finance IPO allotment: Latest GMP, how to check allotment status2 min read 08 Aug 2023, 05:09 PM IST
SBFC Finance IPO allotment on Aug 10. Check status on Kfin Technologies portal. Listing on Aug 16. GMP at +40.
SBFC Finance IPO allotment date: SBFC Finance IPO share allotment will take place on Thursday, August 10. The investors who applied for the issue can check the SBFC finance IPO allotment status in the registrar's portal, which is Kfin Technologies Ltd.
