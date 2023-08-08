SBFC Finance IPO allotment date: SBFC Finance IPO share allotment will take place on Thursday, August 10. The investors who applied for the issue can check the SBFC finance IPO allotment status in the registrar's portal, which is Kfin Technologies Ltd.

Investors can find out if and how many shares they have been given through the basis of allotment. The initiation of the refund process will start on Friday, August 11, for individuals not given shares. Those allotted will receive their shares in their demat accounts on Monday, August 14.

SBFC finance IPO listing date has been fixed for Wednesday, August 16 on NSE and BSE. If you applied for the shares, here's how you can check allotment status of SBFC Finance IPO.

If you have applied for the SBFC Finance IPO, you can check your SBFC finance IPO allotment status immediately on the website of the IPO registrar, Kfin Technologies Ltd. You can check the SBFC finance IPO allotment status of your application on the SBFC Finance IPO allotment link - https://ris.kfintech.com/ipostatus/

Step 1:

When you click the link mentioned above, you will see 5 links where you can see the status.

Step 2:

Open one of the five provided links, then select SBFC Finance from the dropdown menu in the select IPO section.

Step 3:

Pick one of all three options to check the status: Application No., Demat Account, or PAN.

Step 4:

- If you choose the application number, type it in and then the captcha code. Click "Submit."

- Enter the captcha code and your account information if you selected Demat Account. Click "Submit."

- PAN is the third option; enter the PAN number and captcha code. Click “Submit."

How to check SBFC finance IPO allotment status on BSE

Step 1

Visit allotment page on BSE's official website- https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2

Under 'Issue Type', select 'Equity'.

Step 3

Choose the IPO from the drop-down option under 'Issue Name'.

Step 4

Enter PAN or application number.

Step 5

Click 'I am not a Robot' to confirm your identity, then click the 'Submit' button.

How to check SBFC finance IPO allotment status on NSE

Step 1

Visit NSE's official website- https://www1.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp

Step 2

By selecting the 'Click here to sign up' option on the NSE website, one must register with PAN.

Step 3

Enter user name, password, and captcha code.

Step 4

Check IPO allotment status on the new page that will open.

SBFC Finance IPO GMP today

SBFC Finance IPO GMP or grey market premium is +40. This indicates SBFC Finance share price were trading at a premium of ₹40 in the grey market on Tuesday, according to topsharebrokers.com.

Considering the upper end of the SBFC Finance IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of SBFC Finance share price is ₹97 apiece, which is 70.18% higher than the IPO price.

On Monday, SBFC Finance IPO GMP was ₹39. According to analysts of topsharebrokers.com, trend indicates upside and expects a strong listing. With this, retail investors should apply in this IPO. The lowest GMP is recorded at ₹38 while the highest GMP is ₹40.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

