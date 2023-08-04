SBFC Finance IPO Day 2: Issue subscribed 6.6 times so far; retail portion booked over 5x2 min read 04 Aug 2023, 04:47 PM IST
SBFC Finance IPO was subscribed 5.10 times in the retail category, while it was subscribed 4.70 times in Qualified Institutional Buyers’ (QIB) category. Non-Institutional Investors’ (NII) portion was booked 13.25 times till 4:45 pm.
SBFC Finance IPO Subscription Status: SBFC Finance IPO witnessed strong demand from investors as the public issue has received robust subscription.
