Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news Get App
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Home/ Markets / Ipo/  SBFC Finance IPO Day 2: Issue subscribed 6.6 times so far; retail portion booked over 5x

SBFC Finance IPO Day 2: Issue subscribed 6.6 times so far; retail portion booked over 5x

2 min read 04 Aug 2023, 04:47 PM IST Livemint ,Edited By Ankit Gohel

  • SBFC Finance IPO was subscribed 5.10 times in the retail category, while it was subscribed 4.70 times in Qualified Institutional Buyers’ (QIB) category. Non-Institutional Investors’ (NII) portion was booked 13.25 times till 4:45 pm.

SBFC Finance IPO opened for subscription on August 3 and will close on Monday, August 7.

SBFC Finance IPO Subscription Status: SBFC Finance IPO witnessed strong demand from investors as the public issue has received robust subscription.

SBFC Finance IPO Subscription Status: SBFC Finance IPO witnessed strong demand from investors as the public issue has received robust subscription.

SBFC Finance IPO has been subscribed 6.67 times so far on August 4, the second day of the bidding process. The public issue received bids for 84.40 crore shares as against the issue size of 13.35 crore shares.

SBFC Finance IPO has been subscribed 6.67 times so far on August 4, the second day of the bidding process. The public issue received bids for 84.40 crore shares as against the issue size of 13.35 crore shares.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 14 Days Free Trial

SBFC Finance IPO was subscribed 5.10 times in the retail category, while it was subscribed 4.70 times in Qualified Institutional Buyers’ (QIB) category. Non-Institutional Investors’ (NII) portion was booked 13.25 times till 4:45 pm.

SBFC Finance IPO Details

The initial public offering (IPO) of SBFC Finance opened for subscription on August 3 and will close on Monday, August 7. The company has fixed the IPO price band at 54 to 57 per equity share.

SBFC Finance IPO comprises fresh issuance of equity shares worth 600 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 425 crore. The total offer size of SBFC Finance IPO now is 1,025 crore.

SBFC Finance IPO lot size consists of a minimum of 260 equity shares and in multiples of 260 equity shares thereafter. The minimum investment amount required for retail investors is 14,820.

Also Read: TVS Supply Chain Solutions IPO to open on August 10; check details here

On Wednesday, SBFC Finance IPO raised 304.4 crore from anchor investors. The anchor investor list includes Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Carmignac Portfolio, Axis Mutual Fund, Birla Mutual Fund, Loomis Sayles, Neuberger Berman among others. The anchor list also saw existing investors ICICI MF, SBI MF, HDFC MF, Amansa, Malabar and Steadview Capital participating in the offer.

A total of 5,34,07,893 equity shares were allotted to the anchor investors, of which 2,23,08,260 equity shares were allocated to 10 domestic mutual funds through a total of 18 schemes for a total of 127.15 crore, or 42% of the anchor book size.

According to red herring prospectus (RHP), SBFC Finance intends to use the net proceeds to meet future capital requirements that are anticipated to result from the expansion of their company's operations and assets

SBFC Finance IPO GMP today

SBFC Finance IPO GMP today, or grey market premium today, is 40 per share. This indicates SBFC Finance share price was trading at a premium of 40 in the grey market on Friday, according to topsharebrokers.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of SBFC Finance share price is 97 apiece, which is 70.18% higher than the IPO price.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Updated: 04 Aug 2023, 04:48 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.