SBFC Finance said in an exchange filing on August 2 that it has raised ₹304.4 crore from anchor investors, a day ahead of its IPO subscription opening for bidding. SBFC Finance's initial public offering (IPO) will open for subscription on Thursday, August 3

The public issue with a face value of ₹10 per equity share comprises of up to ₹600 crore of fresh issue and an offer for sale of up to ₹425 crore.

THIS COPY IS BEING UPDATED