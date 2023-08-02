Hello User
SBFC Finance IPO: Firm mobilises 304 crore from anchor investors ahead of subscription

SBFC Finance IPO: Firm mobilises 304 crore from anchor investors ahead of subscription

1 min read 02 Aug 2023, 10:43 PM IST

  • SBFC Finance IPO: The public issue with a face value of 10 per equity share comprises of up to 600 crore of fresh issue and an offer for sale of up to 425 crore.

SBFC Finance raised 304 crore via anchor investors. Photo: iStock

SBFC Finance said in an exchange filing on August 2 that it has raised 304.4 crore from anchor investors, a day ahead of its IPO subscription opening for bidding. SBFC Finance's initial public offering (IPO) will open for subscription on Thursday, August 3

SBFC Finance said in an exchange filing on August 2 that it has raised 304.4 crore from anchor investors, a day ahead of its IPO subscription opening for bidding. SBFC Finance's initial public offering (IPO) will open for subscription on Thursday, August 3

The public issue with a face value of 10 per equity share comprises of up to 600 crore of fresh issue and an offer for sale of up to 425 crore.

The public issue with a face value of 10 per equity share comprises of up to 600 crore of fresh issue and an offer for sale of up to 425 crore.

THIS COPY IS BEING UPDATED

Updated: 02 Aug 2023, 10:43 PM IST
