SBFC Finance said in an exchange filing on August 2 that it has raised ₹304.4 crore from anchor investors, a day ahead of its IPO subscription opening for bidding. SBFC Finance's initial public offering (IPO) will open for subscription on Thursday, August 3
SBFC Finance said in an exchange filing on August 2 that it has raised ₹304.4 crore from anchor investors, a day ahead of its IPO subscription opening for bidding. SBFC Finance's initial public offering (IPO) will open for subscription on Thursday, August 3
The public issue with a face value of ₹10 per equity share comprises of up to ₹600 crore of fresh issue and an offer for sale of up to ₹425 crore.
The public issue with a face value of ₹10 per equity share comprises of up to ₹600 crore of fresh issue and an offer for sale of up to ₹425 crore.
Subscribe to Continue Reading
THIS COPY IS BEING UPDATED
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.