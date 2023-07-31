SBFC Finance IPO: From key dates to price band, all you need to know

SBFC Finance IPO: From key dates to price band, all you need to know3 min read 31 Jul 2023, 09:44 AM IST
SBFC Finance details: The price band for the SBFC Finance IPO has been set at ₹54 to ₹57 per equity share with a face value of ₹10 apiece. A minimum of 260 equity shares must be offered, and after that, bids can be made in multiples of 260 equity shares.
SBFC Finance IPO: SBFC Finance Ltd initial public offering (IPO) opens for subscription on Thursday, August 3, and closes on Monday, August 7. The allocation to anchor investors for SBFC Finance IPO is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, August 2.
