SBFC Finance IPO: From key dates to price band, all you need to know

SBFC Finance IPO: SBFC Finance Ltd initial public offering (IPO) opens for subscription on Thursday, August 3, and closes on Monday, August 7. The allocation to anchor investors for SBFC Finance IPO is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, August 2. SBFC Finance IPO has fixed the price band at ₹54 to ₹57 per equity share of face value of ₹10 each. Bids can be made for a minimum of 260 equity shares and in multiples of 260 equity shares thereafter.

