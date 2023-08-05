SBFC Finance IPO: GMP jumps after strong subscription status. Should you apply as bidding ends on Monday?3 min read 05 Aug 2023, 12:24 PM IST
SBFC Finance IPO GMP today: Shares of SBFC Finance Ltd are available at a premium of ₹40 in grey market today, say market observers
SBFC Finance IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of SBFC Finance Limited opened for bidding on 3rd August 2023 and the public offer will remain open for bidding till 7th August 2023. This means, there is just one trade sesion left for investors who want to apply for the SBFC Finance IPO. After two days of bidding, SBFC Finance IPO subscription status suggests that investors are looking at the initial offer with interest as it has been subscribed over 7 times in two days of subscription. Meanwhile, grey market is also dropping positive signals in regard to SBFC Finance IPO. According to market observers, SBFC Finance shares are available at a premium of ₹40 in grey market today.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started