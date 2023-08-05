SBFC Finance IPO GMP today

As per the market observers, SBFC Finance IPO grey market premium (GMP) today is ₹40, which is Re 1 higher from Friday GMP of ₹39. They said that Indian stock market snapping its three days losing streak has played a big role in lifting the grey market mood about the SBFC Finance IPO. They said that unlisted stock market mood may further improve if the rally gets extended on Monday. Observers went on to add that grey market is signaling strong listing gain from the public offer on SBFC Finance IPO listing date, which is most likely on 16th August 2023. They said that SBFC Finance IPO GMP of ₹40, is around 70 per cent higher from the SBFC Finance IPO price band of ₹54 to ₹57 per equity share. This means grey market today is expecting over 70 per cent gain for investors on SBFC Finance IPO listing date, which is most likely on 16th August 2023.